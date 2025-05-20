Exclusive — Brooke Rollins: It Is a ‘New Day’ in America as We Work to Address the World Economy and ‘Put America First’

It is a “new day” in America as the Trump administration works to address the world economy and “put America first,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said during a policy event with Breitbart News on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Rollins kicked off the discussion praising Breitbart, noting that she believes so “strongly in the Breitbart vision and the Breitbart brand and everything that you all do to put news out,” which is why she worked to make this discussion happen.

Overall, Rollins explained that President Donald Trump has a “vision” and holds the belief that the American economic system “has been held hostage by a world tariff regime — non-tariff trade barriers and tariffs — for decades and decades and decades, and that is no longer the way we’re going to do business anymore.”

Rollins said she was among those who shared Trump’s vision on this front, and she would hear Trump “talk about using tariffs as negotiating tools and trying to make sure that we have a fair market for our products around the world” during his first administration.

“I obviously was a very, very strong believer in that, and continue to be. But Matt, I didn’t realize just how bad it was until I took on this role” as Agriculture Secretary, she said.

“And in looking at the way Argentina treats, you know, our products, our beef products, the way the UK treats them, just the rest of the world treats our products is astounding,” she said, talking about the conversations that have occurred following Trump taking this strong America First stance.

WATCH:

“I think it’s almost two weeks ago, we were in the Oval Office when it was announced, with some of the leaders of the British government, alongside our key negotiators. … They included me because of the Ag side …” she said, noting that they then headed to the United Kingdom and “spent almost a week in England and met with my counterpart in the Cabinet over there, alongside about two or three other Cabinet Secretaries, met with the Prime Minister’s key economic negotiators … also went out into the UK to talk about American products and how we open up the markets more for our products over there.”

Describing it as a “wonderful time,” Rollins previewed upcoming visits to Italy, Japan, Vietnam, and India “all in the next month or two.”

“And then we’ll head down to South America,” she said, declaring, “It is a new day for this administration, for the American people, as we work relentlessly to rightsize the world economy and to put America first.”