Watch Live: Marco Rubio Testifies Before Senate Appropriations Committee

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, May 20.
Secretary Rubio will be answering questions about the State Department’s proposed budget.
Rubio has been a key member of President Donald Trump’s second administration, working with the president and Vice President JD Vance to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan recently while continuing to support Trump’s efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.
