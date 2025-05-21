Republicans Call on FTC to Investigate Google for Email Suppression

Republicans have called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate the tech conglomerate Google for censorship and email suppression.

In a joint formal letter to FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson released on Wednesday, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) said that Google has engaged in “Big Tech suppression of conservative speech,” attesting that emails sent to their supporters were immediately sent to “spam folders.”

“In recent election cycles, the national party committees had a substantial number of the emails we send to our supporters routed to the recipients’ spam folders where they are never viewed,” the letter said. “This problem is particularly evident when the committees attempt to send emails to users of Google’s Gmail service, which routinely delivers fewer emails to inboxes than do other email service providers.”

“These emails are not spam; the committees that we lead only send emails to individuals who have voluntarily opted in to receive emails from us, and we respect every opt-out request that we receive,” the letter added. The letter further stressed that party members should be able to communicate with their supporters via email without having their messages sent to spam folders. The letter also charged that suppressing those email messages also hurts the party’s ability to fundraise. “The cost of Google’s suppression should therefore be calculated not only in dollars never raised, but in votes never cast,” the letter said.

As noted by the EconoTimes, the Republican Party previously filed a lawsuit against Google for “allegedly suppressing conservative content was dismissed by the courts.”

“The renewed allegations underscore ongoing tensions between conservative lawmakers and Silicon Valley giants, particularly over data handling, algorithm transparency, and content moderation policies,” noted the outlet. “The outcome of the FTC’s investigation could have wide-reaching implications for political campaigns and digital communication practices ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.