Watch Live: Marco Rubio Testifies Before House Foreign Affairs Committee

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, May 21.
Rubio pushed back hard against Democrats attacking the Trump administration’s immigration policies in hearings on Tuesday, calling out Sen. Tim Kaine for objecting to accepting South African refugees because they are white and shaming Sen. Chris Van Hollen for defending criminal illegal aliens.
Rubio will also testify before the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday afternoon.
