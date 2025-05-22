Exclusive: Lockheed Martin Drops Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Policies to Comply with Trump Executive Order

Lockheed Martin has decided to drop its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies to bring its corporate hiring policies into alignment with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Breitbart News obtained an internal release to all Lockheed Martin employees, signaling that the company plans to fully comply with Trump’s executive order, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”

Lockheed Martin just completed a review to ensure the company is in compliance with the policies and also announced it closed two departments to bring it in full compliance with the Trump executive order.

While many have focused on the Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate DEI and other discriminatory practices government-wide, the Trump executive order also orders that all federal contractors, such as Lockheed Martin, end controversial policies such as DEI.