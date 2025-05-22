Exclusive: Lockheed Martin Drops Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Policies to Comply with Trump Executive Order

Lockheed Martin has decided to drop its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies to bring its corporate hiring policies into alignment with President Donald Trump’s executive order.
Breitbart News obtained an internal release to all Lockheed Martin employees, signaling that the company plans to fully comply with Trump’s executive order, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”
Lockheed Martin just completed a review to ensure the company is in compliance with the policies and also announced it closed two departments to bring it in full compliance with the Trump executive order.
While many have focused on the Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate DEI and other discriminatory practices government-wide, the Trump executive order also orders that all federal contractors, such as Lockheed Martin, end controversial policies such as DEI.
“Since then, we have conducted a thorough review of our efforts to recruit, retain and promote the best aerospace and defense talent in the world to ensure full alignment with the executive order and our core values – Do What’s Right, Respect Others and Perform with Excellence,” Jim Taiclet, the president, CEO, and chairman of Lockheed Martin wrote to employees.
Taiclet wrote that the changes will reflect how the company is best positioned to ensuring peace through strength by:
- Ensuring company trainings are in compliance with the president’s executive order
- Removing all goals and incentives based on demographic representation and affirmative action plans
- Remaining committed to equal employment opportunities and anti-discrimination policies
- Sunsetting the Business Resource Groups and Employee Networks that were organized around demographics, identities, and advocacy
- Aligning funding to outside groups with the company’s mission and the executive order
“The success of our company rests on the strength of our people, and we have the best in the business at 121,000 strong. We’ve developed technologies and built platforms that protect the freedoms we hold dear,” Taiclet continued. “Securing the future is a no-fail mission. That’s why our nation’s leaders turn to us—to drive innovation and deliver unmatched capabilities that make the United States and allies safer, stronger and more prosperous.”
One Trump-world source took this welcome change as a rallying cry for more companies to discontinue discriminatory and controversial policies such as DEI.
“There needs to be more of this. The woke BS is dead and any company that wants to do business with the government going forward should reject the discriminatory nonsense and be a real meritocracy,” the Trump-world source said. “That’s what America’s about and thank God it’s what our president is about.”
Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.
