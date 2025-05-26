Ron DeSantis: Without Citizens in Uniform, Our System of Government Would Not Stand the Test of Time

Our system of government would not stand the test of time if not for the men and women who have risked their lives serving the country, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a poignant Memorial Day message on Monday.

DeSantis, who served in the U.S. Navy and was deployed to Iraq, said in a statement that the sacrifices of those who lost their lives “represent patriotism in its purest form.”

“Their service was — and remains — indispensable in preserving the republic,” the Florida governor said, emphasizing the belief of the U.S. Founding Fathers that liberty is not given by government but God alone and preserved by the People.

“As our Founding Fathers understood, liberty is not granted by government but bestowed by God. It is, though, up to We the People to secure this liberty — by upholding the Constitution, by fostering a strong civic culture, and by producing leaders who are willing to make great sacrifices on behalf of others,” he continued, explaining that the men and women in uniform have preserved the ideals enshrined in our founding documents.

“The truth is you can have the best Declaration of Independence and the best Constitution, but these do not run on autopilot. Without citizens willing to put on the uniform, risk their lives and even give their lives for our country, lofty ideals and an ingenious system of government would ultimately not stand the test of time,” he wrote.

“Much will be said in honor of our fallen heroes, but none of those words could ever speak louder than the headstones in places like Arlington National Cemetery,” he continued.

“What truly honors the fallen are deeds — whether it be from an individual voter or a public official in high office — that vindicate their great sacrifices,” DeSantis said, adding, “God bless the memory of those who gave the last full measure of devotion in service to the United States of America.”

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m. ET. Watch below: