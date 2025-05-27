President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Tuesday recognizing Wednesday, May 28, as the 101st anniversary of the United States Border Patrol.

U.S. Border Patrol was established in the Labor Appropriation Act that passed Congress on May 28, 1924. Trump took to Truth Social to declare Wednesday as the organization’s 101st anniversary and to blast the Biden administration for ignoring the 100th anniversary last year.

“I have just signed a Proclamation for the United States Border Patrol, celebrating their 101st Anniversary,” Trump wrote.

“Shockingly, President Biden and the democrats refused to celebrate and honor them, and therefore would not sign a Proclamation celebrating this great achievement and all they have done for this Country!” he added.

Trump’s proclamation acknowledges that agents put their lives on the line daily “to repel the flow of deadly drugs, weapons, criminals, and terrorists — many of whom come to our shores from jails, prisons, and mental institutions in far-flung countries across the globe.”

The proclamation goes on to slam the Biden administration, saying it “imported an army of unvetted illegal aliens, including violent criminals, thugs, gang members, and terrorists from the darkest and most dangerous parts of the world.”

“Their arrival over the last 4 years ushered in record-shattering levels of immigrants illegally coming into our country while at the same time depleting resources and draining the morale of our incredible USBP agents,” he added.

The proclamation goes on to highlight the significant progress made by the Trump administration and Border Patrol since his return to office.

In April, for instance, the Washington Times reported that Border Patrol apprehended just 20 migrants who were released. This is compared to nearly 200,000 migrants released into the United States under Biden in December 2023 alone, as Breitbart News noted. This marks a 99.99 percent decline in the number of migrants who are caught and released in February compared to the highest period under Biden.

The proclamation further touts that border encounters fell 95 percent in Trump’s first hundred days, and the administration has deported over 135,000 illegal aliens.

“As we celebrate 101 years of the USBP, we honor the thousands of patriots who dedicate their careers to defending our borders and upholding the rule of law, even in the face of grave danger and tremendous risk,” the document reads.

“Above all, we pay tribute to every brave soul who has perished in the line of duty while proudly serving our Nation. In their memory, and in honor of their beloved family members, we pledge to empower the USBP to safeguard the American homeland today, tomorrow, and beyond,” it continues.