Nolte: Right Track Number Hits 50% for First Time in Poll History

For the first time in its 29-year polling history, Rasmussen shows that 50 percent of the country believes America is on the right track, compared to 45 percent who say we are on the wrong track.

“Holy crap – it happened!” Rasmussen’s Mark Mitchell announced on X, adding: “For the first time in our polling history, A MAJORITY says the country is on the right track.”

He added, “Don’t F it up, Republicans.”

Rasmussen first began tracking the right track-wrong track number almost 20 years ago, in 2006.

Rasmussen reported the specific numbers on X. As you can see, this is not a one-night aberration. Rather, it’s a tracking poll that averages the last five days:

The previous “right track” record high was 48 percent.

This comes as no surprise. If you look at our country’s history going back to 2006, there was no reason for optimism. In 2006, we were mired in Iraq, and then there was the Katrina issue. Then, in 2008, Barry Obama and his languishing economy and racial division entered the White House. Then, in 2016, Donald Trump entered office under a media-manufactured cloud of Russia collusion and then left office in a country dealing with race riots and COVID fascism. Don’t get me started on the dreadful Biden years that followed — millions of illegals destroying our cities, men cheating in women’s sports, the disgusting attempt to normalize sexual fetishes, the Afghanistan withdrawal…

Trump’s 2024 return has changed everything. He won big time. He is firmly in control and fearlessly executing the agenda he was elected to implement. He is rosy about America’s future. He loves his country and isn’t afraid to show it. He’s deporting illegals, removing perverts from the military, and attacking institutional antisemitism in places like Harvard.

In Trump, people see leadership. People see optimism. Above all, people are no longer fooled by the fake media. They see a man in charge working hard to make America great again. That gives voters confidence in the future, especially when they already see the results in trade deals and lower energy prices.

Rasmussen is not the only pollster who reflects this optimism. In the RealClearPolitics average poll of right track-wrong track polling, things are dramatically moving in the right direction. Back in November of 2024, 63 percent said America was on the wrong track, while only 26 percent said we were on the right track. That’s a 37-point negative difference. Today, there is only a seven-point negative difference, with 44 percent saying we are on the right track and 51 percent saying wrong track.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.