Tuberville Won’t Seek Senate Reelection in 2026; Opts to Run in Alabama Governor Race

AUBURN, Alabama — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) announced on Tuesday he will forgo seeking a second U.S. Senate term to run for the state’s open governor’s seat in 2026.

Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator acknowledged his intention to seek the seat to be vacated by Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL), who is term-limited, during an announcement shortly before appearing on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show.”

“I’m doing for the reason of helping, as I’ve done in the United States Senate,” he said to supporters gathered at Byron’s Smokehouse in Auburn. “I really hate giving the Senate job up with President Trump there.”

“He was very supportive, and it’s all going to work out good,” Tuberville continued. “We’re going to run hard.”

During his appearance on Fox News, Tuberville emphasized manufacturing and illegal immigration as priorities.

“I will be the future governor of the great state of Alabama,” he said.

Tuberville added, “I’m doing this to help this country and the great state of Alabama. We’re going to grow Alabama. We’re going to bring manufacturing to this state. We’re going to stop illegal immigration.”

Tuberville’s ultimate departure will leave an opening for the U.S. Senate in Alabama for the 2026 election cycle. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is among the names expected to announce a campaign for that seat in the coming days.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor