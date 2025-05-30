Bernie Moreno Praises SCOTUS Ruling: ‘Rogue Democrat Judges Can’t Be Allowed to Overrule the Will of the Voters’

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) on Friday praised the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruling allowing President Donald Trump to move forward with ending former President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline for migrants, concluding that “rogue Democrat judges can’t be allowed to overrule the will of the voters.”

The Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 decision that Trump can move forward with ending the parole pipeline for migrants while the case moves through an appellate court:

The April 15, 2025 order entered by the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, case No. 1:25–cv–10495, is stayed pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought. Should certiorari be denied, this stay shall terminate automatically. In the event certiorari is granted, the stay shall terminate upon the sending down of the judgment of this Court.

“Good,” Moreno said in reaction to the news. “The American people elected President Trump to turn back this invasion & rogue Democrat judges can’t be allowed to overrule the will of the voters.”

“Now Congress needs to act to make sure these judicial coups never happen again,” he added.

The saga began in March after the Trump administration revoked the legal status of more than 530,000 migrants brought into the U.S. via Biden’s parole program, known as CHNV. This program benefited migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

However, the move was swiftly met with legal challenges, as Breitbart News reported:

Following the announcement, two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) partially funded by Alex and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations sued the Trump administration to keep the parole pipeline intact. Later, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani sided with the Soros-funded NGOs and blocked Trump from ending Biden’s CHNV program. Talwani, as Breitbart News reported, has past ties to Democrats, including volunteering for Obama’s presidential campaign.

The case is Noem v. Doe, No. 24A1079 in the Supreme Court of the United States.