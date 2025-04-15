United States District Judge Indira Talwani, appointed by former President Barack Obama, has past ties to Democrats and ruled against immigration enforcement in the first Trump administration. This week, Talwani blocked President Donald Trump from deporting migrants who were released into the United States interior via former President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline.

The decision by Talwani to prevent Trump from ending Biden’s parole pipeline, thus preventing the administration from deporting more than 530,000 migrants with no legal status in the United States, is among many from Democrat-appointed federal judges who have halted the White House from implementing its agenda.

Talwani was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in 2013 by then-President Obama. In her Senate questionnaire, Talwani revealed that she had volunteered for Obama’s presidential campaign.

Talwani also volunteered for Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D), and Martha Coakley’s (D) failed Senate campaign.

Before being appointed to the District Court, Talwani donated exclusively to Democrats, including giving $1,000 to failed Democrat presidential candidate John Kerry, $350 to Warren, and $100 to Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Just last month, Talwani stopped the Trump administration from deporting Rumeysa Ozturk of Turkey despite her involvement in anti-Israel protests at Tufts University.

Similarly, in 2023, Talwani ruled in favor of a Massachusetts public school that had sent a seventh-grade student home for wearing a t-shirt that stated “There Are Only Two Genders,” claiming that the phrase “intrude[s] on the rights of others.”

In the first Trump administration, Talwani banned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting illegal aliens in and around Massachusetts courthouses. The ruling was the first in the nation to ban ICE agents from carrying out arrests across an entire state.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.