Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Farewell Press Conference for Elon Musk

President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Elon Musk as the Tesla and SpaceX founder departs the White House on Friday, May 30.

Musk joined the Trump administration to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in Washington.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk announced on Wednesday on his X platform. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”