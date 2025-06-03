Senate Republicans plan to attack Senate Democrats for blocking legislation that would have deported the Boulder, Colorado attacker.

“Joe Biden let an illegal alien stay in the United States, and that illegal alien attacked Americans. Senate Democrats are complicit—they’ve repeatedly blocked Republican efforts to stop illegal alien crime like this. Democrats should abandon their insane policies and put Americans’ safety first,” Senate Republican Conference Chairman Tom Cotton (R-AR) said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Senate Republicans plan to highlight how Senate Democrats have blocked Republican legislation that could have deported the alleged Boulder, Colorado, attacker Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an “Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally,” who had overstayed his visa after entering the United States under the Biden administration.

Senate Republicans will highlight through social media posts the Democrat obstruction of Republican efforts to combat visa overstays and share examples of how Democrats block these immigration enforcement measures.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered to include his Secure the Border Act in the March 2024 continuing resolution (CR). The legislation would punish visa overstays, reform immigration parole and asylum, and prevent uncontrolled alien flows into the United States.

Democrats blocked the motion.

Cruz said in a statement at the time:

Our nation, and Texas in particular, is experiencing a crisis of the highest magnitude. Just this week, a college student in Georgia was murdered, an illegal alien apprehended for shooting and killing a toddler in Maryland, and two more individuals who illegally entered our nation being arrested for raping teenage and adolescent girls. We cannot turn a blind eye to the innocent lives being taken or traumatized by Joe Biden’s open border policies. It is time to pass meaningful reform, and we know this bill has the support of the House. However, Senate Democrats see illegal aliens as future Democrat voters, so they don’t want to secure the border and put the needs of American citizens first.

Sen. Katie Britt’s (R-AL) Wall Act was blocked by Democrats in January.

The Wall Act would impose monetary fines on those who either come into the country illegally or overstay their visas. The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimated in 2018 that this provision would save $33 billion over ten years.

“The United States needs a completed border wall—it is just common sense to have a physical barrier in place to ensure only lawful entry into our country. The WALL Act would ensure the completion of America’s border wall without raising taxes on U.S. citizens or increasing the national debt by a single penny. It would accomplish this by eliminating taxpayer-funded entitlement benefits for illegal aliens, which would further deter illegal migration,” Britt said in a statement.