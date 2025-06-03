‘Woke’ Biden Appointee in Charge of America’s 250th Birthday Celebration

The leader of the committee in charge of planning the United States’ 250th birthday celebration is a “woke” Biden appointee and former Obama administration treasurer who declared, “Mexico is my country,” concerned conservatives are pointing out.

Rosie Rios, who served as the U.S. treasurer from 2009-2016, is currently chairing the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission — the body in charge of organizing and promoting the nation’s July 4, 2026, milestone — after being promoted to the role by former President Joe Biden.

Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, is one of the individuals sounding the alarm on Rios’s questionable past, calling out her “un-American” agenda in a thread on X:

“She’s trashed President Trump, downplayed the Founding Fathers, and pushed woke identity politics,” Hild wrote, calling Rios out for her apparently loyalty to Mexico over the U.S. and for pushing to “elevate ‘Founding Mothers’ over the Founding Fathers and flood the commemoration with DEI messaging.”

“Let’s be clear: Rosie Rios has no interest in making President Trump’s vision a reality,” the nonprofit director stated. “She was appointed by Biden, and thanks to the recent Trump v. Wilcox decision, President Trump has full authority to remove her. He should — immediately.”

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) has also called on the president to replace Rios, bringing up how she previously claimed that Trump “demonized” her “people”:

Rios, who was born in California to a Mexican immigrant mother, said in 2016, “Mexico is my country, just like the United States … I can’t choose between the two countries.”

In a video shared by journalist Natalie Winters, Rios can be seen calling out Trump for “demonizing” Mexicans:

“The person in charge of our 250th anniversary shouldn’t struggle to choose between America and another country,” Schmitt wrote. “America is a unique, distinctive, sovereign nation and people. Our 250th anniversary should be a celebration of our unique, distinctive history and heritage.”

Nate Hochman, an adviser to Schmitt, also highlighted Rios’s non-answer to a simple question on America’s Founding Fathers:

When interviewed for a “commissioner spotlight” in 2020, the former treasurer was asked, “Who’s your favorite Founding Father or other American hero? In what ways might you be like them?”

Instead of answering the inquiry, Rios responded, “I have always been inspired by our Founding Mothers – all the women who have made significant contributions to our history, specifically Harriet Tubman and Susan B. Anthony.”

In a letter sent to Trump himself, the senator officially requested the “immediate removal” of Rios from the commission.

“President Trump has made it clear that America’s 250th anniversary should be a patriotic celebration of our founding, our freedoms, and American exceptionalism. But Rosie Rios, the Biden-appointed chair of the Semiquincentennial Commission, is set on ruining the party,” Hild told Breitbart News in a statement. “She’s denigrated President Trump, tried to erase our Founding Fathers, and pushed a woke, political agenda through her position.”

“If she does not believe in the policies President Trump is setting for future generations, then she should be removed from her position. Thankfully, given the recent Trump v. Wilcox decision, President Trump has full authority to replace her. We hope he does,” he added.

