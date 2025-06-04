Trump Talks with Putin: ‘Not a Conversation That Will Lead to Immediate Peace’

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin via phone call in a conversation that was “good” but will not “lead to immediate peace,” as Putin insists he will respond to Ukraine’s recent attack.

Trump took to Truth Social midday to share that he spoke with Putin for about an hour and fifteen minutes.

“We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace,” Trump said.

Per the Associated Press, the drone attack destroyed 40 Russian planes.

“President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields,” Trump added.

The leaders also spoke about Iran, with Putin offering to assist the U.S. in talks regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

“We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement,” Trump wrote.

“President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” Trump added.

He then accused Iran of “slow-walking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!”

This call comes after Trump was critical of Putin and Russia last week. On May 27, he said the Russian president was “playing with fire.”

Just days earlier, he had said that Putin “has gone absolutely CRAZY” and that if Putin’s end goal is to capture all of Ukraine this would be Russia’s downfall.