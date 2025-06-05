Elon Musk’s xAI chatbot Grok pushed back on Musk’s claims that files relating to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s client list have not been released because President Donald Trump is in them, noting that there is “no indication of wrongdoing.”

After Musk claimed in a post that Trump was “in the Epstein files” and that was “the real reason they have not been made public,” one user on X asked Grok if Musk’s claim was true. Grok’s answer also noted that the Trump administration released the Epstein files on February 27, 2025, which contradicts “claims they were withheld to protect him.”

“Evidence shows Donald Trump’s name is in Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs, part of the ‘Epstein files,’ but there’s no indication of wrongdoing,” Grok answered. “The files were released by Trump’s administration on February 27, 2025, contradicting claims they were withheld to protect him.”

Grok’s answer continued: “While speculation persists, no new incriminating details about Trump have emerged from credible sources. The topic is controversial, and public narratives often differ from verified facts.”

In a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) in February, it was revealed that Attorney General Pam Bondi had “declassified and publicly released files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations.”

In 2024, court documents relating to Epstein and his associates were unsealed. Notable people listed in the documents included Trump — who was not accused of wrongdoing; former President Bill Clinton — who also was not accused of any wrongdoing, and Prince Andrew, who is accused of allegedly taking part in an “underage orgy,” according to the New York Post.

One woman, identified as “Jane Doe 3,” testified she was “forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations,” according to a 2014 court filing.

Musk’s post claiming Trump is in the Epstein files comes as the two appear to be engaged in a feud on social media, as Musk has criticized Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” claiming that it is a “disgusting abomination” and “pork-filled.”