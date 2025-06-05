Nolte: Trump Orders Probe Into Biden Staff’s Abuse of Autopen

President Trump directed the counsel to the president to look into “whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.”

And by “unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President,” what Trump primarily means is Biden’s radical, unelected staffers using the presidential autopen like an etch-a-sketch to pardon thousands of people, including Biden family members, appoint more than 200 radical federal judges, and release executive orders that opened our borders to millions of unvetted migrants straight from the Third World.

After this probe was announced, Biden (or someone who said they were Biden), issued a statement:

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden or someone impersonating Biden said.

“This is nothing more than a distraction,” Hunter the former president, added, “by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations. And I wish Trump would stop with this shit when I’m trying to watch Murder She Wrote.”

Okay, that last sentence was probably mine.

“The White House confirmed Tuesday that pardon attorney Ed Martin would be reviewing Biden’s pardons for his family members, as well as some other clemencies granted during his final days in office,” reports The Hill.

Want to know who’s even more unhappy about this than the pardoned Hunter Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci? The far-left Washington Post.

You see, now that Trump is seriously looking into the possibility that pardons, appointments, and far-left executive actions flew out of the White House illegally, the cover-up of Biden’s mental decline is suddenly “alleged.”

“Trump orders investigation into alleged cover-up of Biden’s decline,” reads the WaPo headline.

“President Donald Trump’s executive order does not specify the parameters or legal justification for investigating President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities,” reads the sub-headline.

And yet…

Here are some previous WaPo headlines. Note the absence of the word “alleged.”

“Biden’s decline was covered up. Here are ways to prevent a repeat.”

“The Biden cover-up demands deep soul-searching”

“Nothing should stop the soul-searching over the Biden cover-up”

You see, the cover-up only becomes “alleged” when Trump does something about it.

And here we go again with that “without evidence” nonsense when the evidence is everywhere…

“Trump has focused on Biden’s use of the autopen since the beginning days of his presidency, suggesting without evidence that Biden’s aides sometimes used the pen without his knowledge,” says WaPo.

Here’s the evidence… 1) If the autopen was used, Biden did not in fact sign it himself, and 2) Biden had no idea who or where he was half the time.

And this is why the Washington Post is losing $100 million a year.

A true newspaper interested in things like the truth and a great story would not be shaming those who have become curious over what happened in a White House where the chief executive’s mental acuity had gone missing. No, a true newspaper interested in truth and a great story would be swarming all over this scandal.

But the Washington Post is no longer interested in any truth or any great story that might damage the Democrat party and its own fascist, left-wing agenda. Of course, that’s true for all of the corporate media.

