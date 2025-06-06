Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested close to 1,500 illegal aliens across the sanctuary state of Massachusetts, thanks to “Operation Patriot,” including convicted killers, rapists, child sex predators, and domestic abusers, among others, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The ICE sting, reported days ago, took custody of hundreds of convicted criminal illegal aliens as well as those with pending criminal charges. Breitbart News has obtained a detailed list of the charges and convictions against those illegal aliens arrested.

Of the 245 convicted criminals arrested in the operation, 34 had drunk driving convictions, 19 had assault and battery convictions, 17 had aggravated assault convictions, 15 are drug traffickers, 10 are domestic abusers, 9 are rapists including rape of children, 6 are burlgars, 2 are murderers, 2 have assaulted pregnant women, and 2 are child abusers, among other convictions.

Meanwhile, of the 545 illegal aliens with pending criminal charges, 94 are accused of aggravated assault, 70 are accused of assault and battery, 62 are accused of drunk driving, 27 are accused of domestic violence, 21 are accused of drug trafficking, 11 are accused of rape, 7 are accused of burglary, 5 are accused of shoplifting, and 5 are accused of hit-and-run, among other charges.

Several cases revealed to Breitbart News detail horrifying cases of child rape, production of child pornography, kidnapping, and murder.

In one such case, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala arrested in the ICE sting has pending charges of indecent assault and battery on a minor and charges alleging that he trafficked a person for sex.

The illegal alien is also accused of raping a child in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

In another case, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Brazil arrested in the operation has been charged with aggravated rape of a child by force, possession of child pornography, and dissemination of obscene material.

A 45-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested by ICE, was convicted of murder in 2020 and had been sentenced to life in prison. Similarly, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Honduras was charged with rape, indecent assault and battery on a minor, witness intimidation, and kidnapping of a minor.

