Report: Donald Trump Considering Selling His Tesla

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering selling the Tesla he purchased earlier this year — which was originally done in a show of support for Elon Musk — following Musk taking a turn, criticizing President Donald Trump over his support of the “big, beautiful bill.”

White House officials have confirmed to various outlets that Trump is considering either selling or giving away the red Model S Tesla he purchased earlier this year. The Tesla currently sits outside the White House and is said to be available for use by staffers.

Trump originally held an event in March showing support for Musk as radical leftists across the country took out their frustrations on Tesla vehicles and dealerships.

“I think he’s been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people, and I just want people to know that he can’t be penalized for being a patriot,” Trump said at the time.

“I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American,” Trump added, apparently paying full market price for the electric vehicle.

Musk, who invested millions in Trump’s presidential campaign, campaigned for Trump, and temporarily served in the administration, abruptly turned on the president this week, ramping up his criticism of what has been dubbed the “big, beautiful bill.” Many GOP onlookers surmise that the crux of Musk’s freakout involves the bill’s removal of electric vehicle mandates and green energy subsidies, which benefit Musk’s Tesla.

As Breitbart News reported, Tesla shares took a dive on Thursday as Musk went public with his personal attacks on Trump, even appearing to agree with an impeachment.

As Breitbart News reported:

The stock closed down more than 14 percent — its steepest one-day loss this year — and is now off 33 percent since Inauguration Day. The sharp decline followed Musk’s denunciation of the GOP’s flagship domestic policy bill — dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill” — as a “disgusting abomination” that would “bankrupt America.” The legislation includes the repeal of the federal $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, a move Musk has criticized as both fiscally irresponsible and damaging to clean energy incentives. But Trump, in response, said Musk had expressed no earlier objections and only turned on the bill after learning the EV credits were being repealed.

It is rumored that Musk wants to speak with President Trump following his public blowup, but officials have said that Trump has no plans to speak to him today.