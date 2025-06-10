New York Lawmakers Pass Assisted Suicide Bill, Send to Governor’s Desk

New York state Senate Democrats passed a controversial bill on Monday that would legalize physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill people.

The bill is now sitting on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) desk — the governor has not indicated whether she will sign the bill, but her office said she will “review the legislation,” according to the New York Post.

The bill, called the “Medical Aid in Dying” bill by supporters, would allow physicians to prescribe lethal drugs to people with a prognosis of six months or less to live. The measure passed 35 to 27, with six Democrats — Senators April Baskin, Siela Bynoe, Cordelle Cleare, Monica Martinez, Roxanne Persaud, and Sam Sutton – breaking with their party to vote against it.

Critics of the bill warn it lacks important safeguards, such as a mandatory waiting period, a clear chain of custody for the lethal drugs, mandatory in-person appointments with doctors, and disclosure confirming the individual followed through in taking the drugs to end their own lives, according to the report. The bill only requires terminally ill individuals to receive approval from two doctors and a sign-off from two independent witnesses before receiving the lethal drugs.

The New York Alliance Against Assisted Suicide released a statement following the vote encouraging Hochul to veto the bill.

“The Governor still has the opportunity to uphold New York’s commitment to suicide prevention, protect vulnerable communities, and affirm that every life—regardless of disability, age, or diagnosis—is worthy of care, dignity, and protection,” the group said.

Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, released a statement warning that “this is only the beginning.”

“For the first time in its history, New York is on the verge of authorizing doctors to help their patients commit suicide,” Poust said. “Make no mistake – this is only the beginning, and the only person standing between New York and the assisted suicide nightmare unfolding in Canada is Governor Hochul.”

Lawmakers passed the bill after the American Medical Association (AMA) reaffirmed its opposition to physician-assisted suicide.

If Hochul signs the bill, New York will become the 12th state, plus Washington, D.C., to legalize assisted suicide. Delaware became the 11th state to legalize the practice last month.

