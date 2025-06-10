California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) ought to be subpoenaed to testify before Congress over their response, or lack of, to the city’s riots against enforcement of federal immigration laws, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) says.

Rioters have taken to the Los Angeles streets, equipped with Mexican flags, to assault law enforcement, burn vehicles, and destroy property over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arresting criminal illegal aliens in the city.

While President Donald Trump has sought to quell the riots by deploying the National Guard and other federal law enforcement to Los Angeles, Newsom and Bass have sided with rioters — arguing that the riots occurred because ICE agents dared to enforce federal laws.

“If immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night,” Bass told CNN:

I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be. That is the concern because people in this city have a rapid response network. If they see ICE they go out and they protest. And so it’s just a recipe for pandemonium that is completely unnecessary. [Emphasis added]

Meanwhile, Newsom is suing the Trump administration over their deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles and has dared border czar Thomas Homan to arrest him over his response to the riots.

Moreno, during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, called for the committee to subpoena Newsom and Bass to discuss the riots and their response.

“You have the Governor and the Mayor saying the President of the United States is doing too much to protect businesses and protect their own civilians,” Moreno said. “How are we not heading towards a complete and utter disaster.”

“I have grave concerns unless we see movement and Mr. Chairman, what I think we should do is ask those two people – the mayor of Los Angeles and the Governor of California – to come in and explain how their behavior is going to be different in ’26 and ’28 to assure the American people that we are able to put on an event that is worthy of this country,” Moreno continued.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.