Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s rhetoric is the “definition of insurrection,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said on Tuesday in response to the remarks the Democrat made blaming the riots in her city squarely on the Trump administration.

“We need to stop the raids,” Bass said, asserting that the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — going after criminal illegal aliens — should “not be happening in our city.”

“It is not warranted, and it does anything — the only thing it does is contribute to chaos,” she said. “This was chaos that was started in Washington, DC. On Thursday the city was peaceful. On Friday it was not because of the intervention of the federal government.”

“The threat being made here by Mayor Bass is explicit,” Miller began in response to the Democrat mayor’s remark.

“The Mayor of LA is effectively saying the mob violence is caused by the mere presence of ICE in the city and the violence against ICE will not stop unless federal law enforcement is withdrawn from the city,” he said. “This is the definition of insurrection.”

“LA and CA leadership demand the right to illegally import unlimited foreigners into America, to control America’s entire immigration policy by fiat — and if they are not so permitted they will allow mobs to target ICE with impunity,” he continued, concluding that Los Angeles and California are “demanding the nullification of the election results, of federal law, of national sovereignty, and of the bedrock constitutional command of one national government.”

In the clip shared by Miller, Bass made no mention of the reality of who, exactly, federal law enforcement is going after in the raids. The reality is quite different from the narrative offered by the radical left. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has provided several examples of the illegal aliens arrested as a result of the operations in Los Angeles. Their criminal histories are extensive, and they include one illegal alien who was convicted of child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon. Other criminal histories of those arrested include sexual battery, domestic violence, grand larceny, EBT fraud, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, willful cruelty to a child, and more.

