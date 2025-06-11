The Satanic Temple is purposefully opening a telehealth abortion clinic in Maine on President Donald Trump’s birthday, June 14, and naming it to mock him.

The Satanic Temple’s abortion branch, TST Health, is naming the abortion clinic the “President’s Yuge Most Beautiful Tremendous Satanic Abortion Clinic,” the Maine Wire reported.

“We hope he receives this clinic’s distinguished title as the magnificent, regal birthday present it is intended to be,” Satanic Temple executive director Erin Helian said in a press release.

Helian went on to express “heartbreak” over some abortion clinics closing following the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to the states.

“Though we are heartbroken that so many other clinics across the country have been forced to close these past few years, we at TST Health will continue to bring abortion care wherever we can and hope to grow even further in the future,” Helian added.

The Maine telehealth clinic will be the third opened by the Satanic Temple. The group previously opened the “Samuel Alito’s Mom Satanic Abortion Clinic” in New Mexico, mocking the conservative-leaning Supreme Court justice who authored the Dobbs decision, and the “Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic” in Virginia.

Since the end of Roe, the Satanic Temple has been trying to make its “Satanic Abortion Ritual” a constitutionally protected religious practice in order to enshrine killing unborn babies through abortion as a First Amendment protection, according to the report.

Part of the ritual is having abortion-minded women “cast off” feelings of guilt over ending the lives of their unborn children, the report continues.

“Women obtaining abortions who are participating in the ritual are instructed to recite ‘By my body, my blood. By my will, it is done,’ immediately after receiving the abortion, either chemically or surgically,” the report reads. “The Satanic Temple claims that it uses its Satanic imagery to push for secularism and liberty, though it is registered with the IRS as a religious organization.”

