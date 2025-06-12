Watch Live: Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine Testify in House Hearing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, June 12.

The top two military members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet will answer questions about the Defense Department’s proposed budget.

“To truly achieve the President’s Peace Through Strength agenda, we need to grow defense spending to at least 4 percent of GDP,” Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) said in an opening statement. “But we need to be smart about how we invest those dollars. That begins with identifying and cutting inefficient and unnecessary spending at DoD.”