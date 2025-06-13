Trump: Iran Ignored 60-Day Deadline to Make Deal

“Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to ‘make a deal.’ They should have done it! Today is day 61,” Trump wrote. “I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!”

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have not wavered in their position that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Trump also noted Friday that he provided Iran with ample opportunities to make a deal.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” he wrote in an earlier post on X, adding:

I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!

The Trump adminsitration notably informed dependents of U.S. servicemembers and nonessential staff in certain areas in the Middle East to begin evacuating earlier this week.