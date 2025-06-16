Poll: Trump Sees Net Approval in Handling Immigration

President Donald Trump sees a net approval in his handling of immigration, a recent weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents if they approve or disapprove of the way Trump is handling immigration. Across the board, 49 percent approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, compared to 45 percent who disapprove, giving the president a net approval of +4 percent.

Opinions are sharply divided along party lines. Eight-five percent of Democrats, for instance, disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration, and only 12 percent approve. Meanwhile, 88 percent of Republicans approve of his handling of immigration, and just ten percent disapprove. A plurality of independents approve of Trump’s handling of the issue — 46 percent — compared to 44 percent who disapprove.

The survey was taken June 6-9, 2025, among 1,533 respondents. It has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.

It coincides with a recent Morning Consult survey, showing that a majority of voters, 51 percent, approve of Trump’s handling of immigration.

Per Morning Consult:

That’s the share of voters who approved of Trump’s handling of immigration, as he picked one of his biggest fights over the topic yet with his response to anti-ICE protests in California, matching a second-term low. Trump deployed more military assets to Los Angeles yesterday and expressed support for California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s arrest, and the Los Angeles Times reported that state Attorney General Rob Bonta has sued the administration for infringing on state sovereignty.

This data comes as protests filled with Mexican flags erupted in areas such as Los Angeles and San Francisco where activists protested recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions. Over the last week, ICE has arrested several criminal illegal immigrants in the L.A. area; the Department of Homeland Security highlighted many of these criminals, showcasing criminal histories fraught with multiple prior convictions. These included sexual battery, child molestation, domestic violence, burglary, second degree murder, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, domestic violence, and more.

All can be found here, here, and here.