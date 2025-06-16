Trump: ‘Everyone Should Immediately Evacuate Tehran’

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to declare that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” and that people should evacuate Tehran.

The president issued his decree days after Israel launched its attack on Iran by bombing key military sites. The president also urged people to evacuate Tehran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he wrote.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, the president also rejected “the G7’s proposed statement on Iran because it called for monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities, rather than an outright halt to Iran’s program of nuclear enrichment”:

The Trump administration has been demanding that Iran halt all uranium enrichment, since enrichment past a certain level has no purpose other than developing the unique isotope necessary for nuclear weapons. Iran has refused to agree, leading to the impasse in nuclear talks — and leading Israel to attack Iran last Friday rather than face the prospect of an imminent Iranian nuclear weapon.

The president also reportedly rejected a draft document that only called for monitoring Iran’s nuclear facilities as opposed to a full stop to the country’s uranium enrichment.

Days after the attacks on military targets, Iran has reportedly called for negotiations with President Trump and Israel.

“Iran has sent messages to both Israel and the United States that it wants to end the war and to negotiate with President Donald Trump, and could give up its nuclear enrichment program to save the Iranian regime,” Breitbart News reported.

“Reports of Iran’s eagerness to end the fight came as Israeli fighters attacked regime institutions in the capital city of Tehran, including the state broadcaster, after achieving total dominance of Iranian airspace,” it added.

