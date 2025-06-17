Fight Club Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn ‘Strongly Considering’ Tennessee Gubernatorial Run

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is “strongly considering” a gubernatorial run in her state of Tennessee, the senator confirmed during a Breitbart Fight Club Founders’ Roundtable discussion on Monday evening with hosts Alex Marlow and Matthew Boyle.

“So there’s a lot of speculation you would run for governor,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow posed to the senator. “I mean, selfishly, as a American, I don’t want to lose you in the Senate, but Tennessee, I have faith they would choose someone good. Is that something that’s percolating with you?”

“What type of timetable would you be on to make such a decision?” Marlow asked. “I mean, you’d be a terrific governor.”

Blackburn was not shy and confirmed that she is, indeed, considering the possibility of serving her state in that capacity.

“I appreciate that,” she said, responding graciously and noting that she is receiving a lot of support to go ahead and run for governor.

“You know, I love serving the people of Tennessee, and we are strongly considering it, and we’re getting a good bit of encouragement to do it, to help lead our state as we look at a reset and work with the Trump administration as states get this power back,” Blackburn explained.

“But yes, indeed, we are strongly considering it and are encouraged by the people that are weighing in and are supporting those efforts,” she continued.

However, she said she has a “full plate” at the present moment with her work in the Senate, moving quickly to implement President Donald Trump’s America First MAGA agenda with her colleagues.

“We’re always doing good things to pass and support President Trump’s agenda and to get the cost of living down for all Americans, including all of our great Tennesseans,” the senator added.