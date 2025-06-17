Kristi Noem Rushed to Hospital After Allergic Reaction

Kristi Noem, the current United States Secretary of Homeland Security and former governor of South Dakota, was rushed to a hospital in Washington, DC, after suffering an allergic reaction, Breitbart News has learned.

Her office has not issued a statement, and it is not yet clear what triggered the reaction or what her current condition is.

This is a developing story. Breitbart News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

