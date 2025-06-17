Massachusetts District Court Judge Shelley Richmond Joseph may lose her six-figure salary after she allegedly helped a twice-deported illegal alien evade arrest by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2018.

This week, lawyers for the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct recommended that Joseph be stripped of her $207,855 annual salary and permanently suspended from the bench as a result of an investigation by the state agency into her actions seven years ago.

“The judge can no longer command the respect and authority essential to judicial function,” Judith Fabricant, special counsel for the commission, said this week during a hearing on the matter.

In 2018, Joseph swept national headlines after she was accused of helping twice-deported illegal alien Jose Medina-Perez, who was wanted by ICE agents at the time, escape out of a back door of the courthouse to evade being arrested by ICE agents who were in the courthouse’s lobby.

Late last year, the commission filed civil charges against Joseph after federal charges were dropped against her in 2022 when she agreed to be investigated by the state agency.

The federal charges against Joseph accused her of unlawfully going off the record with the illegal alien’s defense attorney, turning off the court recorder for nearly a minute, before making clear that she would not allow ICE agents into the courtroom.

