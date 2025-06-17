NAACP Spurns President After Trump Earns Highest Black Support for GOP in Decades

President Donald Trump will not be invited to address the NAACP national convention next month in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the first time the civil rights organization has excluded a sitting president in its 116-year history.

AP reports National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president Derrick Johnson announced the move at a Monday afternoon press conference, accusing Trump of working against its mission.

This is despite the Republican earned the highest black support for the GOP at the last election in decades garnering some 16 percent of black votes.

“This has nothing to do with political party,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights.”

Johnson then went on to directly attack Trump and his policies as a threat to civil society, declaring:

But right now, it’s clear — Donald Trump is attacking our democracy and our civil rights. He believes more in the fascist playbook than in the U.S. Constitution. This playbook is radical and un-American. The president has signed unconstitutional executive orders to oppress voters and undo federal civil rights protections; he has illegally turned the military on our communities, and he continually undermines every pillar of our democracy to make himself more powerful and to personally benefit from the U.S. government.

NAACP officials noted the decision was weighty in that the organization had long invited presidents with whom it had policy and/or political disagreements.

The lack of an invitation defies Trump’s success with black voters.

Analysis after the 2024 vote shows Trump was able to make inroads with black voters across the country, who made up about one in 10 voters across the country.

Nationally, about eight in 10 Black voters supported Harris. But, that was down from about nine in 10 in the last presidential election who went for Biden.

Trump about doubled his electoral share of young black men – which helped him among key Democratic voting group.

About three in 10 black men under the age of 45 went for Trump, roughly double the number he got in 2020, the AP report notes.