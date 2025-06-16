Nolte: Trump Enjoys Majority Support from Black and Hispanic Voters

Despite billions of corporate media dollars over ten years that have been weaponized to undermine President Trump’s standing with racial minorities, the latest Rasmussen polling shows Trump with majority support from both black and Hispanic voters.

Over the five polling days between June 8-12, Rasmussen surveyed 1,772 likely voters and found that Trump enjoys an overall 53 percent job approval rating. This includes 54 percent approval from black voters and 53 percent support from Hispanic voters. White voters come in at 53 percent. I don’t think I ever remember a Republican president enjoying a higher job approval rating from black voters compared to white voters.

A total of 59 percent of men approve of the job Trump is doing, compared to 49 percent of women.

What must be especially demoralizing about these polling results for Democrats is that it was during this same time (June 9-12) that the corporate media launched a jihad against Trump for deporting illegal immigrants out of Los Angeles. The media and Democrats even attempted to blame the two-term president for the violent, left-wing riots in Los Angeles that were encouraged by elected Democrats and only brought under control when Trump sent in the U.S. Marines after federalizing the National Guard.

These poll results should not surprise any Normal Person. The people who suffer the most harm from illegal immigration are the poor, and a disproportionate number of black and Hispanic people are among the poor and working class. It is in their neighborhoods where too many of these illegals live, which means more drugs, gang crime, lower wages, and higher housing prices.

Democrats and the regime media have spent years attempting to gaslight Hispanic and black Americans into believing that illegal immigrants are a natural part of their political coalition, but as we can see from this poll, and Trump’s support among these groups reaching back to the 2024 presidential election, that gaslighting failed.

The Democrat Party has become the party of white, wealthy elites, primarily emotionally unstable and neurotic white women who can easily be convinced to believe in anything but God.

The Democrat Party embraced crazy on immigration, crime, gay and trans issues, and now their coalition is fracturing to the benefit of the Republican Party, specifically Trump. Better still, Democrats are trapped. They have to appease their extremist loons or face a complete political collapse.

Tee hee.

This dilemma, which breeds enormous frustration in a political movement that knows it is losing, is why we are seeing all this violent insurrection from the left. The left has lost the people, so violence is all they’ve got left.

