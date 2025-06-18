Senate Republicans on Wednesday opened a high-profile Judiciary Committee hearing by playing two videos aimed at exposing what they called a coordinated effort to mislead the public about President Biden’s mental fitness.

The first, introduced by Senator Eric Schmitt, was what he called on X “the best witness they’ve had in YEARS — receipts of the lies they peddled.” The second, shared by Senator Josh Hawley, showed what he described as proof that “Dems don’t want to answer for the four years of lies and hypocrisy they fed the American people about how Biden was ‘fit for office.’” Republicans said the footage supports their claim that the White House and its allies deceived Americans about the president’s cognitive decline.

Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri, who chaired the hearing, criticized his Democrat colleagues for not attending.

“They have chosen to ignore the hearing as they chose to ignore President Biden’s mental decline,” Schmitt said. “But we do have a short video of some previous statements from Biden administration officials and Democratic Party officials telling us not to believe our lying eyes.”

The phrase quickly became a central theme of the hearing, echoed by multiple Republicans who criticized the media’s coverage of Biden’s apparent struggles compared to the treatment of former President Donald Trump.

Schmitt pressed former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the double standard:

The media, so desperate to make sure President Trump never got back into office…this narrative that Joe Biden was fine… they couldn’t deny it anymore based on the debate. Could you just kind of compare that to your experience when you were, you know, press secretary for President Trump, to sort of the inquiries that were made daily about his mental acuity versus the inability to do that during the four years under Joe Biden?

“Senator, in many cases, there was no inquiry. I think the difference was they would seize on the simplest thing with President Trump, whereas in President Biden’s case, there was multiple issues of physical, mental, confusion, him going in the wrong direction, him falling down, him misunderstanding an event, or not being able to finish the sentence,” Spicer responded. “That was never the case with President Trump. They were almost manufacturing instances in his case, without actually trying to get to the bottom of a story or inquire within the press office to get our response. They would go with the story. Then we would push back. With Biden, my understanding from the conversations that I would have with the media is they would never ask. They just literally were basically afraid to go there.”

Senator Katie Britt of Alabama asked, “Legacy media, how in the world do we hold them accountable, if all of us on the outside can see it, and we are saying, get to the bottom of this, but yet they refuse. What mechanism should be put in place to be able to hold them accountable for not actually following what is clearly in front of them?” Spicer responded:

When it comes to accountability, it can’t be overstated. When the Biden White House stripped 440 White House hard passes from independent journalists, they were attempting to control the narrative to make sure that no one who wanted to hold them accountable was silenced. Part of what I think this administration has done so well is bringing in new voices, people from disparate backgrounds of all sorts, to ask the White House press secretary, to ask the senior staff and be able to hold them accountable.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri used visual aids during his remarks to highlight Democrats’ past denials. Displaying a chart labeled “Denying the Decline” with two columns reading “Biden Declining” and “Democrats in Denial,” Hawley said:

A picture speaks louder than words. It’s worth a thousand words. Let’s just take a look at some of the things that our colleagues said on the Democrat side, when their own justice department was concluding that Joe Biden, who let’s not forget, illegally took classified documents and kept them in his garage, in his freezer. Their own justice department interviewed the guy and concluded he could not form the requisite mental state to stand trial. He did not have the mental ability to stand trial.

He continued, “They walked this country right into one of the greatest constitutional crises of our history and now they are afraid to even show up to admit it. These are people, and this is a party that cannot be trusted with power, that cannot be trusted to tell the truth, the most basic truth.”