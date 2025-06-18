Bluesky, the social media platform that has become a leftist echo chamber, suspended Vice President JD Vance’s new account within 30 minutes of his joining, and then they reinstated it.

In a post on X, Vance revealed that he had just set up his page on the social media platforma nd expressed that he hoped to see people on there. In his post he shared screenshots from a post on Bluesky.

“Hello Bluesky, I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis,” Vance wrote in a post on Bluesky. “So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.”

In another post Vance wrote: “To that end, I found Justice Thomas’s concurrence on medical care for transgender youth quite illuminating. He argues that many of our so-called ‘experts’ have used bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on our youth.”

After Vance revealed that he had joined Bluesky, reports surfaced that Vance’s account had been suspended.

In a post on X, Reese Gorman, a political reporter with NOTUS, shared a screenshot showing an error message that said the “account has been suspended.”

Breitbart News previously reported that the social media platform, which was founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, was “initially introduced as an invitation-only prototype with the intention of closely managing its growth.”

Breitbart News reached out to Bluesky for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.