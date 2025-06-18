President Donald Trump sees his highest approval on the issue of immigration, the results of June’s Harvard-Harris survey revealed.

The survey listed a series of key issues alongside Trump’s approval across the board. As an example, Trump sees 44 percent approval on the economy, compared to 37 percent garnered by former President Joe Biden in January.

On the issues of foreign affairs and administering the government, Trump sees a 45 percent approval on both categories — both higher than the percentages Biden saw in January before leaving office. But the issue Trump sees the highest approval on — at least listed in the survey — is immigration, as 49 percent approve of his handling of that issue. For greater perspective, Biden saw just 34 percent approval on that issue in January.

Additionally, immigration continues to stand out as one of the top to issues for Americans — 32 percent said it is the most important issue, up five points from the last survey.

When asked which issue is most important to the respondent “personally,” a plurality, 39 percent, said inflation, but immigration came in second place with 14 percent — up three points from the last survey.

Further, Trump sees strong support behind his policy of deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes— 80 percent approve. There is a consensus as well, as 88 percent of Republicans, 80 percent of independents, and 72 percent of Democrats support that policy.

The survey was taken June 11-12, 2025, among 2,097 registered voters. It has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error and comes as Trump calls for an expansion of deportation efforts.

“ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History,” Trump said in a Sunday Truth Social post, calling to “expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside.”

“These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens,” he continued.

His call followed successful U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts in Los Angeles, which saw the arrest of illegal aliens with criminal histories including molestation of a child, second degree murder, sexual battery, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, willful cruelty to a child, and much more, as detailed by the Department of Homeland Security.