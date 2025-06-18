Rick Scott: Senate Cannot Squander Opportunity to Improve ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ for American Families

Republicans in the Senate cannot squander their opportunity to better the “big, beautiful bill,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said on Monday.

The bill received full House approval on May 22 in a 215-214-1 vote, and it has since been in the purview of the Senate. One of the main selling points of the bill is preventing a tax increase by making President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent along with other tax perks such as no tax on tips and no tax on overtime — agenda items praised by both the restaurant industry and first responders. The Fraternal Order of Police, for example, formally endorsed the bill earlier this month, championing no tax on overtime. The National Restaurant Association celebrated those aspects as well the prior month.

But now the bill is in the hands of the Senate, and Sen. Scott is calling on his colleagues to step it up.

“I’ve spoken to President Trump. He wants to balance the budget and end the inflation nightmare Democrats created, but he needs Congress’s help,” the Florida senator said.

“Republicans in the House worked hard on a ‘big, beautiful bill.’ It’s a great starting point, but it’s our job in the Senate to make it better aligned with Trump’s agenda,” Scott continued.

“We cannot squander this opportunity in the Senate to help Trump deliver for American families,” he added.

His call follows the Ways and Means Committee last week setting the record straight after Democrats smeared the “big, beautiful bill.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Democrats opposing the bill have asserted that it benefits the rich, but they have done so by fudging the numbers, largely relying on the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) analysis to fuel their criticisms. But as Breitbart News reported, the CBO — created to act as a nonpartisan advisory body — has its performance as well as personnel’s political history bringing that into question. In some ways, Democrats are essentially equivocating taking away tax-funded benefits for illegal immigrants as taking benefits away from the poor. But that in itself is completely disingenuous. The Ways and Means Committee is correcting the record, warning the American people not to fall for the same lies the Democrats touted to discredit the 2017 Trump tax cut’s benefits for the working class. All in all, the GOP says the numbers are clear, showing that the measure benefits working class Americans.

In their response, Republicans noted the bill not only halts a $1,700 tax increase but also provides an additional $1,300 in tax cuts for families of four making less than $100,000. They also explained how tax relief will affect America’s low-income families the most.

“With the passage of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Americans can expect to receive as much as $13,300 more in take-home pay,” Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner said on Monday. “That’s more money in your pocket to own a home and achieve the American Dream.”