WATCH: Michelle Obama Tells Why She Is ‘Glad’ She Did Not Have a Boy

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is getting attention for odd comments she made regarding her husband, former President Barack Obama, during a recent podcast episode.

On the former first lady’s podcast called “IMO” Wednesday, guest and Hot 97 radio personality Angie Martinez told Obama she should have had a son, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

“You should have threw [sic] a boy in the mix,” Martinez told Obama, who responded, “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy because he would have been a Barack Obama.”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the former First Lady’s comments, one person writing, “What is going on with these two?? I mean, even if they have relationship issues, this very public undermining of him just doesn’t make sense.”

“Wild thing for a wife to say!” another user said, while someone else commented, “This woman is shameless in how she puts down her husband—some things really don’t need to be said publicly.”