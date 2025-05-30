VIDEO: Michelle Obama Downplays Role of Women’s Reproductive System: ‘The Least of What It Does Is Produce Life’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is getting pushback for her recent comments on the function of a woman’s reproductive system.

Obama made her statement during an episode of her podcast, IMO, where she appeared to criticize men and claimed they know nothing about a woman’s experience.

“So many men have no idea about what women go through, right? We haven’t been researched. We haven’t been considered. And it still affects the way a lot of male lawmakers, a lot of male politicians, a lot of male religious leaders, think about the issue of choice as if it’s just about the fetus. The baby,” she stated.

“But women’s reproductive health is about our life. It’s about this whole complicated reproductive system that does… the least of what it does is produce life. It’s a very important thing that it does. But you only produce life if the machine that’s producing it, if you want to, you know, whittle us down to a machine, if the machine is functioning in a healthy, streamlined kind of way. But there is no discussion or apparent connection between the two,” Obama added:

Social media users were quick to fire back when they heard her statements, one person writing, “The ‘least’ important thing… Seriously!?!?”