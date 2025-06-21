Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a hardline anti-Trumper who served on the January 6 committee, said President Donald Trump made the “right call” to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities.

As Breitbart News reported on Saturday, the president confirmed “that the U.S. had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran,” with as many six “bunker buster” bombs deployed at Fordow while Tomahawk missiles were used on Natanz and Isfahan.

Adam Kinzinger, who normally criticizes Trump, publicly supported the president’s decision.

“The US attack on the nuclear facilities is, in my opinion, the right call. We will see what the results are, but now the key is suppressing surface to surface missile fire, and then negotiate to end the fight with Iran. Good call by the President,” said Kinzinger.

“With the stated goal of destroying Irans [sic] nuclear program, there is a chance for peace now. Military should be used to compel diplomatic action. Nothing is without risk. But for years Iran has targeted and killed Americans. A nuclear armed Iran would have been unacceptable,” he added.

For those who might have said Iran never attacked Americans, Kinzinger reminded people that “Iran killed 500 American troops in Iraq, during the war.”

The president pledged that the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities would be a one-off event and did not commit America to a long-term conflict unless Iran retaliated.

George Conway, another hardcore anti-Trumper, expressed the opposite opinion of Kinzinger.

“Much as I would not dare to predict the consequences of this war, I do think we can summarize it thusly so far: A smart and evil man manipulated a stupid and evil man into a war against a fanatical and evil regime,” said Conway.

