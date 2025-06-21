Watch Live: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow Speaks at Young America’s Foundation Conference

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow speaks at the Young America’s Foundation 2025 June High School Conference at the Reagan Ranch on Saturday, June 21.

“YAF’s four-day program will whisk you away on a journey through history, revealing the people, places, and ideas that shaped the 40th President,” Young America’s Foundation says of the June conference. “You’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of how Ronald Reagan changed not just the country, but the world, and how you can do the same.”

“Today, young people are taught that America is a place of racism, oppression, and limited opportunity and that our most important systems and institutions– the Constitution, free enterprise, free speech, and religious liberty among them – are simply instruments of this oppression,” they note. “This program will help you grapple with important questions about America’s founding values and better equip you to understand and defend the principles of freedom.”