Jonathan AC Brown, professor of Islamic Civilization at Georgetown University, expressed hope for Iran to develop a bomb after the United States dealt significant damage to its nuclear program.

Brown expressed his sentiments to his 75.3k followers on X.

“I’m not an expert, but I assume Iran could still get a bomb easily. I hope Iran does some symbolic strike on a base, then everyone stops. I’m surprised this is what these FDD/Hasbara people have been auto-erotically asphyxiating themselves for all these years,” he wrote.

“Ironically, the main takeaways (in my non-expert opinion, and I’m happy to be corrected) from all this have nothing to do with a US attack: 1) Iran can take a licking; 2) if Israel attacks Iranian cities, it gets fucked up pretty bad. I mean I’ve been shocked at the damage Iranian missiles caused; 3) despite his best efforts, Reza Pahlavi HVAC repair services still only third best in Nova,” he added.

The post received significant blowback.

As Breitbart News reported on Saturday, the president confirmed, “that the U.S. had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran,” with as many as six “bunker buster” bombs deployed at Fordow, while Tomahawk missiles were used on Natanz and Isfahan.

President Donald Trump pledged that the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities would be a one-off event and did not commit America to a long-term conflict unless Iran retaliates.

