An illegal alien Tren de Aragua gang member who was released into the United States by the Biden administration is now charged with attempted murder of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, an illegal alien and known member of Tren de Aragua, which has been designated as a terrorist organization, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and assault of a federal officer with infliction of bodily injury.

On June 18, ICE agents sought to take Hurtado-Cariaco into custody in Bellevue, Nebraska.

During the operation, Hurtado-Cariaco allegedly threw an ICE agent to the ground, bashed her head into the pavement, and ripped off her protective armor while repeatedly making violent contact with the agent.

As a result, the ICE agent sustained serious injuries to her head and arm and was rushed to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Hurtado-Cariaco also allegedly assaulted an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

After the alleged attack Hurtado-Cariaco fled the scene but ICE agents located him an hour later and arrested him.

“This Venezuelan national is a criminal illegal alien and Tren de Aragua gang member who violently attacked an ICE and FBI agent and has been charged with attempted murder,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

She continued:

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Our ICE agents are facing a 500% increase surge in assaults against them. Our brave law enforcement puts their lives on the line every day to arrest terrorists, gang members, and other violent criminals that the previous administration released into American communities. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults an ICE law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

[Emphasis added]

Hurtado-Cariaco first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2023 and was removed by Border Patrol agents. The following year, Hurtado-Cariaco crossed the border again, and former President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release policy freed him into the U.S. interior with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.