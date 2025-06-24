The “big, beautiful bill” is “transformative in our trajectory on energy,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said during a policy discussion with Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Tuesday.

When asked to speak to the energy aspects of the budget reconciliation bill, Wright described “the one big, beautiful bill” as “transformative in our trajectory on energy.”

“I wrote a few years ago about the differing trajectories between the United States and Europe on energy. We didn’t have wildly different energy prices 20 years ago. Today, they’re just dramatically different. Our economy is radically diverged in size and in wealth and whatever. But yet, for four years, we tried to jump on the European express train to make energy expensive, unreliable, and export our industries, just like Europe had done,” he said, describing the budget reconciliation bill as the ultimate “pivot.”

“It’s the reversal of that. You know, we have spent hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize electricity sources. I don’t care where energy comes from. All I care about is secure, reliable, affordable energy from any source that can deliver those conditions,” he said.

“But if you subsidize something, you’re going to get more of it. And we’ve spent a lot of money on other dumb things as well, but on subsidizing wind and solar so massively that we keep building more and more of it. Well, at peak demand at PJM, I mentioned after Inauguration Day, wind and solar combined were two percent, so you need our entire legacy grid there … operating to keep people alive when it’s cold or cool when the peak heat hits,” Wright explained.

“You need that whole grid then, but now you’re going to build a second grid that’s just a parasite. When the wind blows, you got to turn this thing down when the sun shines,” he explained, noting that they have to “turn this thing down when the sun goes down and the wind dies.”

“You’ve got to turn all this stuff up. So, we just drove ourselves to, but if you keep paying businesses to build stuff, they’ll do it,” he said.

The bottom line is, the bill will “end these subsidies” — not just on wind and solar but other “energy green dreams.”

“When you subsidize something, it should become cheaper. The government pays for the community center, well, the emission fees are lower. We subsidize electricity sources, and we get more expensive electricity,” he said, pointing out that it is “the worst possible subsidy.”

“$1 in subsidy and an extra dollar on your electricity bill. So the big, beautiful bill will not only end this stuff or put in a relatively rapid sunset of that, it will remove a whole bunch of other restrictions and leasing and permitting reforms that allow development of whatever energy source we want to see,” he said, highlighting nuclear energy as well as geothermal in a “next generation wave; oil, gas, coal.”

“We want everything that works economically and betters American lives,” Wright said. “This bill unleashes that.”

