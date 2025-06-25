DOJ Sues Orange County, California, over Non-Citizen Voting Records

The U.S. Department of Justice — including the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of California, and the Civil Rights Division — sued Orange County on Wednesday for failing to turn over records of non-citizens voting.

Both U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli and Civil Rights Division Chief Harmeet Dhillon announced the lawsuit:

Orange County has traditionally been a Republican area, but has tilted toward the Democrats over the past decade, partly due to immigration but also due to a shift to the left in wealthy districts nationwide.

The aggressive approach of DOJ to enforce ballot integrity is a sharp contrast to the approach taken by the Biden administration, whose Civil Rights Division sued states that made their elections more secure.

Previously, under President Barack Obama, the Civil Rights Division had dropped an open-and-shut case against the New Black Panther Party for voter intimidation in Philadelphia during the 2008 election.

Essayli and Dhillon, both Californians, have already made a mark in their respective roles, enforcing the law and carrying out the policies that brought President Donald Trump to office — over California Demorats’ objections.

