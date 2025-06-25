Neera Tanden, a former top aide for President Joe Biden, told Congress that she had authorization to direct autopen signatures for the president but does not know who gave the final order.

Tanden served as the director of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council and she told Congress during a testimony on Tuesday that the president used an automatic signature tool allowing for aides to sign pardons, memos, and other official documents in the White House. Tanden said she did not know who authorized those signatures. Per Fox News:

During Tanden’s interview before Congress, which lasted more than five hours, she told lawmakers that, in her role as staff secretary and senior advisor to the former president between 2021 and 2023, she was authorized to direct autopen signatures on behalf of Biden, an Oversight Committee official told Fox News. Tanden, who reportedly said during her testimony that she had limited interactions with Biden in her role, according to sources familiar with her testimony, described an approval process that left her – at least partly – in the dark about who specifically was giving final approval on the decisions to use the automatic signature tool, even though she simultaneously insisted Biden was in charge. Tanden reportedly testified that to get approval for the use of autopen signatures she would send decision memos to members of Biden’s inner circle. However, she added that she was not aware of what actions or approvals took place between the time she sent the decision memo and the time she received it back with the necessary approval, according to the source familiar.

A minority member of the Oversight Committee called Tanden’s characterization “a lie,” with a statement from a former White House staffer saying that they received a “written sign off [from Biden] on every executive action she presented him with.”

“Any other characterization is a distortion of the testimony,” the official said. “To intimate that Neera Tanden said President Biden did not approve every single presidential decision and sign off on every executive action coming out of the White House is a lie.”

Tanden’s attorney, Michael Bromwich, agreed with the staffer, adding that the autopens were used after Biden approved the decisions.

“The autopen was used … only after the President personally approved the decision,”Bromwitch said. “Aides at no time signed these documents on President Biden’s behalf.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.