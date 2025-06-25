Ilhan Omar Praises Zohran Mamdani’s Victory in NYC Primary: ‘Alhamdulillah!’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) praised Democrat Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s Democratic Mayoral primary race, celebrating it as an “incredible victory.”

In a post on X, Omar thanked the people of New York City for “not letting the bigots and corrupt billionaires prevail.” Omar’s praise of Mamdani comes after former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) conceded the race after Mamdani took a lead over the other contenders.

“Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani!” Omar wrote in her post. “This is an incredible victory and testament to the people powered campaign you put together. Thank you NYC for not letting the bigots and corrupt billionaires prevail. This victory also belongs to you.”

“As you’ll get read for the general election, know that we will all be cheering you,” Omar added. “Alhamdulillah!”

Alhamdulillah translates to “All praise is due to Allah.”

Though Mamdani has held a lead over his opponents, and has expressed that he is “honored” to be the Democratic nominee for mayor of the city, the outcome of the race will be determined through New York City’s ranked-choice voting system.

As Breitbart News previously reported, while Mamdani boasts about having “far-left socialist views,” he is the “son of acclaimed Indian-American director Mira Nair (Salaam Bombay, Monsoon Wedding)” and “grew up around privilege.”

After winning a seat as a New York State Assemblyman, Mamdani was reported to have “drawn on his unique background in film production and performance to advance socialist causes,” according to City and State New York:

Since joining the Assembly, Mamdani has drawn on his unique background in film production and performance to advance socialist causes. “Why do we only need to make a glossy, accessible, fun, compelling video when you’re running for office as opposed to when we’re in office fighting for the things that we said we would do?” he asked. Instead, Mamdani has tried to bring a Hollywood approach to selling his preferred policies to voters — recalling another famously charismatic politician. “He’s the socialist, Muslim Ronald Reagan,” Najmi said.

While Omar and Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) have praised Mamdani on his victory, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) have warned that he is “too extreme to lead” the city.

During an interview on FNC’s Fox & Friends, Adams described Mamdani as being “a snake oil salesman” who would “say and do anything to get elected,” Fox News reported.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Adams is running for re-election, but as an independent candidate, touting how the city “needs independent leadership that understands working people.”

“I have always put New York’s people before politics and party — and I always will,” Adams said in April. “I am running for mayor in the general election because our city needs independent leadership that understands working people.”