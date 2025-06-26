Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to spend $65 million on sex change drugs and surgeries for minors and adults if elected.

Mamdani’s campaign website says his administration would “protect gender-affirming care immediately by investing $65 million in public providers to provide gender-affirming care to New Yorkers who seek it and will hold private entities abetting Trump’s attacks to account.”

Gender-affirming care is a euphemism used by transgender activists to hide the grotesque nature of sex change surgeries and drugs, which includes double mastectomies (the removal of healthy breasts), female and male genital mutilation and removal, facial feminization and masculinization, hormone treatments, and puberty blockers that can cause chemical sterilization.

“The Mamdani Administration will budget $65 million in funding to explicitly support and expand access to Gender Affirming Care (GAC) in NYC. It will direct $57 million to public hospitals, community clinics, federally qualified health centers, and nonprofits providing GAC,” the page reads. “In the face of the Trump administration’s proposed elimination of federal support for GAC and his threats to care for adults, this infusion will protect GAC access or both transgender youth and adults.”

Mamdani also said his administration would invest millions into “gender-affirming” telehealth services and other programs and would “investigate and hold public hearings on hospitals that deny trans youth their rightful healthcare and hold them accountable to the law.”

In addition, Mamdani said he would make New York City into a “sanctuary city” for LGBTQ+-identifying people and would open an “NYC Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.”

“The Mamdani administration will be committed to protecting the rights of queer and trans New Yorkers, from those who have been lifelong residents to those who have just arrived here in search of a place where they can receive medical care and live and thrive without the threat of persecution and bigotry,” the website reads.

New York State Assemblyman Mamdani (D) won New York City’s Democratic Primary on Tuesday, edging out former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Current Mayor Eric Adams, who was first elected as a Democrat, is running again as an independent.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.