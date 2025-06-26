President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is planning to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien accused of being an MS-13 gang member and human smuggler, should he get released from jail ahead of a federal trial against him.

During a hearing in federal court on Thursday, DOJ prosecutors said they plan to deport Abrego Garcia to a third country, not his native El Salvador, should he be released from jail.

The prosecutors also said, though, that they do not have a timeline for when they would seek such a deportation against Abrego Garcia. The illegal alien is expected to be released from jail ahead of a human smuggling trial against him.

Earlier this month, Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges that allege he was involved in a massive smuggling network that trafficked illegal aliens from the United States-Mexico border into the U.S. interior.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) had extradited Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. after the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador to face the human smuggling charges.

Abrego Garcia had become the face of the open borders movement after the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador, based on prior law enforcement information that he is an MS-13 gang member, and Democrats subsequently took up his cause — demanding he be returned to live freely in the U.S., even traveling to El Salvador to advocate for him.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who famously traveled to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia, has begun distancing himself from the illegal alien, claiming that his case “has never been about the man” but rather due process.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.