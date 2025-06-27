Over 100 anti-Israel activists stormed a Belgian weapons facility to “stop arming Israel” — apparently unaware that the $1.1 million in equipment they destroyed was actually bound for Ukraine.

On Monday, members of the extremist “Stop Arming Israel” movement raided the OIP Land Systems hangar in Tournai, Belgium, vandalizing armored vehicles with hammers, smashing windows, and covering equipment with graffiti.

The target of their protest turned out to be a crucial supplier for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia, not a pipeline to the Israeli military.

“We don’t sell anything to Israel,” said company president Freddy Versluys. “The vandals entered the hangar and damaged extensive equipment.”

“The only damage they caused,” he added, “is a one-month delay in delivering the vehicles to Ukraine.”

OIP, a subsidiary of Israel-based Elbit Systems, has provided hundreds of armored vehicles to Kyiv since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Its Tournai facility houses one of the largest private stockpiles of weapons in Europe and has served as a key logistics hub for Western aid to Ukrainian forces.

The radical group accused the company of being “complicit in Israel’s genocide and colonial project.”

By disrupting a key shipment of armored vehicles, the raid has directly complicated Ukraine’s military logistics at a time when reliable Western support remains essential to countering Russian aggression.