Trump’s DHS Ends ‘Temporary’ Amnesty for Thousands of Haitian Migrants

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for tens of thousands of Haitian migrants residing in the United States with no other legal status to be in the country.

On Friday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the administration would end TPS for Haitian migrants living throughout the United States, with the designation ending on Aug. 3 and effective on Sept. 2.

“This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary,” a DHS spokesperson said:

The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. We encourage these individuals to take advantage of the Department’s resources in returning to Haiti, which can be arranged through the CBP Home app. Haitian nationals may pursue lawful status through other immigration benefit requests, if eligible. [Emphasis added]

For over a decade, the federal government has rewarded Haitians, many of whom illegally entered the U.S., with TPS — a sort of quasi-amnesty created for migrants under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA).

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as nearly every president has routinely extended and designated new countries for TPS status.

Former President Joe Biden expanded TPS to the highest levels in the program’s history — ensuring that over a million migrants became eligible for the quasi-amnesty.

